AQB Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Now

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) is -12.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.59 and a high of $13.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 48.93% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.66, the stock is 3.17% and -15.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 41.37% off its SMA200. AQB registered 314.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.52.

The stock witnessed a -15.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.43%, and is 20.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.83% over the week and 10.30% over the month.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $509.39M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 381.76% and -42.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $290k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4,235.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4,042.90% in year-over-year returns.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Top Institutional Holders

73 institutions hold shares in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), with 5.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.24% while institutional investors hold 54.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.12M, and float is at 42.16M with Short Float at 4.38%. Institutions hold 50.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Third Security, LLC with over 18.22 million shares valued at $159.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 50.31% of the AQB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 8.64 million shares valued at $75.69 million to account for 23.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.5 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $13.13 million, while EPIQ Partners, LLC holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $5.74 million.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HUBER RICHARD L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HUBER RICHARD L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $6.50 per share for a total of $65000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71311.0 shares.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Czypinski Alana (Director) bought a total of 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $2.50 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.18 million shares of the AQB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, KIRK RANDAL J (10% Owner) acquired 4,000,000 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $10.0 million. The insider now directly holds 9,175,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB).

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -13.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.62% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.42.