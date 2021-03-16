Are we looking at the next big move in GTT Communications Inc. (GTT)?

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE: GTT) is -46.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $12.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is -19.15% and -43.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.72 million and changing -5.91% at the moment leaves the stock -62.45% off its SMA200. GTT registered -78.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3297 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1731.

The stock witnessed a -56.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.98%, and is 14.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.31% over the week and 18.25% over the month.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $115.08M and $1.70B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.49% and -84.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GTT Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $411.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in GTT Communications Inc. (GTT), with 11.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.18% while institutional investors hold 94.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.26M, and float is at 42.59M with Short Float at 20.11%. Institutions hold 75.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with over 15.88 million shares valued at $56.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.99% of the GTT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C. with 5.21 million shares valued at $18.6 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 4.8 million shares representing 8.17% and valued at over $17.15 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 2.18 million with a market value of $7.77 million.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading 40.22% up over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -13.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.07% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.