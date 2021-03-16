Are we looking at the next big move in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)?

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) is 29.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.68 and a high of $14.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCUP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.1% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 44.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.38, the stock is -18.61% and -15.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.87 million and changing 5.41% at the moment leaves the stock -7.13% off its SMA200. OCUP registered 28.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.22.

The stock witnessed a -30.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.26%, and is -6.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.16% over the week and 10.42% over the month.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $91.09M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 127.72% and -43.38% from its 52-week high.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.70% this year.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP), with 422.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.86% while institutional investors hold 7.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.57M, and float is at 10.42M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 7.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Altium Capital Management LP with over 2.07 million shares valued at $13.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.01% of the OCUP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 73820.0 shares valued at $0.48 million to account for 0.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Comerica Bank which holds 30000.0 shares representing 0.28% and valued at over $0.19 million, while Squarepoint Ops LLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 19572.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.