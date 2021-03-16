Are we looking at the next big move in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) is 96.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $4.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PXS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $1.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.86% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -17.27% lower than the price target low of $1.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is 2.26% and 28.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing 6.54% at the moment leaves the stock 70.77% off its SMA200. PXS registered 99.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4168 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0168.

The stock witnessed a 24.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.33%, and is 31.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.13% over the week and 23.73% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.40% and -64.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $5.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), with 17.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.68% while institutional investors hold 1.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.14M, and float is at 3.96M with Short Float at 21.51%. Institutions hold 0.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 63006.0 shares valued at $52288.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the PXS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 27650.0 shares valued at $22946.0 to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Altium Capital Management, LP which holds 10000.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $8299.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 5726.0 with a market value of $4752.0.