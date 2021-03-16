Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

The shares outstanding are 72.45M, and float is at 54.34M with Short Float at 1.15%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 3.17 million shares valued at $33.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.37% of the AACQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Periscope Capital Inc. with 2.23 million shares valued at $23.71 million to account for 3.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Linden Advisors LP which holds 2.0 million shares representing 2.76% and valued at over $21.26 million, while Governors Lane LP holds 2.48% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $19.13 million.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ) is -0.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.57 and a high of $14.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AACQ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.7% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.7% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.59, the stock is -8.35% and -4.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 1.73% off its SMA200. AACQ registered a gain of 6.33% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.41.

The stock witnessed a -5.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.82%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.60% and -24.41% from its 52-week high.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

