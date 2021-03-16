Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 0.35% Upside

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is 34.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.23 and a high of $23.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.35% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -20.63% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.92, the stock is 10.40% and 16.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 47.06% off its SMA200. ASB registered 65.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.46.

The stock witnessed a 21.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.08%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $912.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.26 and Fwd P/E is 14.65. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.05% and -0.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Associated Banc-Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $263.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Top Institutional Holders

344 institutions hold shares in Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), with 3.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 78.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.50M, and float is at 149.46M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 76.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.03 million shares valued at $256.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the ASB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.72 million shares valued at $216.95 million to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 10.23 million shares representing 6.69% and valued at over $174.37 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 6.33 million with a market value of $107.98 million.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

A total of 170 insider transactions have happened at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 106 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Del Moral-Niles Christopher, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Del Moral-Niles Christopher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $22.78 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40859.0 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that FLYNN PHILIP B (President & CEO) sold a total of 87,646 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $20.09 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the ASB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, FLYNN PHILIP B (President & CEO) disposed off 52,101 shares at an average price of $20.04 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 279,154 shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading 20.68% up over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 28.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.96% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.55.