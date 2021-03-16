Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

400 institutions hold shares in Autohome Inc. (ATHM), with institutional investors hold 58.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.89M, and float is at 29.77M with Short Float at 11.00%. Institutions hold 58.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 12.02 million shares valued at $1.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.09% of the ATHM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. with 6.06 million shares valued at $604.05 million to account for 5.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd which holds 5.06 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $503.94 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 3.85 million with a market value of $383.93 million.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is -5.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.54 and a high of $147.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATHM stock was last observed hovering at around $95.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $846.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.25% off the consensus price target high of $970.05 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 68.84% higher than the price target low of $303.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.58, the stock is -19.23% and -17.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -2.28% off its SMA200. ATHM registered 24.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.94.

The stock witnessed a -27.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.07%, and is -1.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) has around 3905 employees, a market worth around $11.82B and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.41 and Fwd P/E is 16.49. Profit margin for the company is 39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.85% and -35.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autohome Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $278.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.50% in year-over-year returns.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is trading 67.36% up over the past 12 months. 51job Inc. (JOBS) is -1.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.62% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.94.