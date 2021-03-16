Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Volatility At 10.05%, Should You Add A Position?

76 institutions hold shares in Canoo Inc. (GOEV), with 14.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.80% while institutional investors hold 15.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 233.27M, and float is at 88.95M with Short Float at 9.70%. Institutions hold 6.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 2.5 million shares valued at $34.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.06% of the GOEV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 2.5 million shares valued at $34.5 million to account for 1.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. which holds 1.21 million shares representing 0.52% and valued at over $16.76 million, while Linden Advisors LP holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $9.66 million.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is 13.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.21 and a high of $24.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOEV stock was last observed hovering at around $14.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.67% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 31.74% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.70, the stock is 12.64% and 3.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.1 million and changing 5.94% at the moment leaves the stock 24.66% off its SMA200. GOEV registered 52.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.47.

The stock witnessed a -3.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.64%, and is 41.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.05% over the week and 9.14% over the month.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $3.66B and $2.55M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.47% and -36.95% from its 52-week high.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canoo Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $3M over the same period..