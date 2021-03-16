Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Volatility At 6.74%, Should You Add A Position?

49 institutions hold shares in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT), with 20.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.32% while institutional investors hold 17.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.54M, and float is at 61.44M with Short Float at 4.13%. Institutions hold 12.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.32 million shares valued at $9.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.99% of the CRNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Norges Bank Investment Management with 2.21 million shares valued at $6.15 million to account for 2.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.14 million shares representing 1.37% and valued at over $3.18 million, while ARK Investment Management, LLC holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $1.82 million.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is 58.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $6.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRNT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.15% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 32.15% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.41, the stock is -3.17% and -0.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 50.71% off its SMA200. CRNT registered 264.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7376 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2024.

The stock witnessed a -18.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.07%, and is 21.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) has around 1019 employees, a market worth around $345.04M and $262.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.80. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 345.45% and -36.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $64.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -621.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading 131.90% up over the past 12 months. Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) is 586.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.83% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.44.