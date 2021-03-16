Check out this: Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is 19.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.91 and a high of $29.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BEN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.21% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -36.05% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.93, the stock is 9.84% and 12.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing 3.82% at the moment leaves the stock 31.01% off its SMA200. BEN registered 65.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.58.

The stock witnessed a 9.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.37%, and is 13.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $15.11B and $6.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.16 and Fwd P/E is 9.36. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.74% and 0.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.20% in year-over-year returns.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Top Institutional Holders

730 institutions hold shares in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), with 216.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.87% while institutional investors hold 85.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 491.10M, and float is at 288.52M with Short Float at 7.97%. Institutions hold 48.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.49 million shares valued at $786.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.23% of the BEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 27.4 million shares valued at $684.8 million to account for 5.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 26.77 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $668.88 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 1.57% of the shares totaling 7.93 million with a market value of $198.24 million.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sethi Alok, the company’s Reg. S-K Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sethi Alok sold 39,890 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $27.09 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71037.0 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Sethi Alok (Reg. S-K Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $27.64 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Byerwalter Mariann H (Director) disposed off 1,826 shares at an average price of $23.97 for $43769.0. The insider now directly holds 5,535 shares of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading 61.81% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.18% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.22.