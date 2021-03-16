Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

82 institutions hold shares in Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX), with institutional investors hold 70.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.25M, and float is at 68.67M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 70.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnetar Financial LLC with over 5.0 million shares valued at $51.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.25% of the CCX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 4.31 million shares valued at $44.56 million to account for 6.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glazer Capital LLC which holds 2.92 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $30.24 million, while Omni Partners LLP holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 2.6 million with a market value of $26.96 million.

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) is -3.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.25 and a high of $11.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $10.00, the stock is -0.84% and -2.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -4.49% off its SMA200. CCX registered 0.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.29.

The stock witnessed a -2.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.96%, and is -0.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.69% over the week and 1.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.11% and -16.60% from its 52-week high.

Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) Analyst Forecasts

