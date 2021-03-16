Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Is Up 20.95% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is 20.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.38 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTVA stock was last observed hovering at around $46.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.85% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -46.34% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.83, the stock is 2.83% and 8.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 36.87% off its SMA200. CTVA registered 88.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.34.

The stock witnessed a 7.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.88%, and is 4.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $34.81B and $14.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.88 and Fwd P/E is 20.62. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.78% and -1.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corteva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $3.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 355.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Top Institutional Holders

1,229 institutions hold shares in Corteva Inc. (CTVA), with 662.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 82.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 746.30M, and float is at 742.95M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 82.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 85.05 million shares valued at $3.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.43% of the CTVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 64.56 million shares valued at $2.5 billion to account for 8.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 42.35 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $1.64 billion, while Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 26.57 million with a market value of $1.03 billion.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Corteva Inc. (CTVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TITUS BRIAN. SEC filings show that TITUS BRIAN sold 8,545 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $38.50 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12595.0 shares.

Corteva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that GUTTERSON NEAL (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 26,211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $37.01 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22589.0 shares of the CTVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, GUTTERSON NEAL (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 13,115 shares at an average price of $35.78 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 22,589 shares of Corteva Inc. (CTVA).