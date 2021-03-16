Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

34 institutions hold shares in Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), with 3.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.58% while institutional investors hold 14.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.61M, and float is at 24.19M with Short Float at 23.29%. Institutions hold 12.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.14 million shares valued at $2.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.05% of the DGLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Group One Trading, L.P. with 0.4 million shares valued at $0.94 million to account for 1.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.26 million shares representing 0.70% and valued at over $0.61 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.43% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $0.38 million.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) is -12.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $7.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DGLY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is -2.08% and -17.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -22.03% off its SMA200. DGLY registered 124.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3256 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3962.

The stock witnessed a -20.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.97%, and is 10.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 8.45% over the month.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $83.13M and $10.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.29% and -71.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-301.60%).

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Ally Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.00% in year-over-year returns.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hutchins Daniel F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hutchins Daniel F sold 2,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $8808.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29750.0 shares.

Digital Ally Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Hutchins Daniel F (Director) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $2.57 per share for $3215.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32686.0 shares of the DGLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Ross Stanton E (Chairman, CEO & President) disposed off 35,790 shares at an average price of $2.41 for $86236.0. The insider now directly holds 1,110,900 shares of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY).

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is trading 66.21% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.53% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.67.