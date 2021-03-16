Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) is -10.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $21.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENVB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.36% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.36% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.82, the stock is 1.81% and -5.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -32.53% off its SMA200. ENVB registered 6.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9406 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.9686.

The stock witnessed a -21.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.94%, and is 45.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.75% over the week and 14.47% over the month.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) has around 397 employees, a market worth around $65.86M and $35.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.86% and -81.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.20% this year.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.24% while institutional investors hold 0.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.34M, and float is at 17.53M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12183.0 shares valued at $51899.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.08% of the ENVB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 10514.0 shares valued at $44789.0 to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 10199.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $43447.0, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1000.0 with a market value of $4260.0.