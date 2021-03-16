Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is 27.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.89 and a high of $32.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQH stock was last observed hovering at around $32.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.45% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -20.63% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.57, the stock is 8.82% and 16.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 41.22% off its SMA200. EQH registered 101.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.34.

The stock witnessed a 18.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.23%, and is 3.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $13.98B and $14.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.36. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 229.32% and 0.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.25 with sales reaching $3.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Top Institutional Holders

489 institutions hold shares in Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), with 44.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.22% while institutional investors hold 106.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 442.60M, and float is at 399.24M with Short Float at 4.98%. Institutions hold 95.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 53.13 million shares valued at $1.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.20% of the EQH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 41.6 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 36.38 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $930.99 million, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 27.97 million with a market value of $715.68 million.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hattem Dave S., the company’s SEVP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Hattem Dave S. sold 6,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $31.82 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66255.0 shares.

Equitable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Eckert William James IV (SVP and CAO) sold a total of 3,182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $26.48 per share for $84243.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11956.0 shares of the EQH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Hattem Dave S. (SEVP & Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $22.75 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 45,403 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH).