First American Financial Corporation (FAF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

544 institutions hold shares in First American Financial Corporation (FAF), with 3.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.04% while institutional investors hold 89.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.25M, and float is at 108.24M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 86.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.59 million shares valued at $701.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.37% of the FAF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.48 million shares valued at $592.74 million to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.61 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $289.79 million, while Ariel Investments, LLC holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 4.37 million with a market value of $225.55 million.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is 9.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.36 and a high of $58.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FAF stock was last observed hovering at around $58.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.01% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.79% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.29% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.36, the stock is 2.57% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -3.44% at the moment leaves the stock 8.83% off its SMA200. FAF registered 4.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.00.

The stock witnessed a -2.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.81%, and is 7.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) has around 19597 employees, a market worth around $6.15B and $7.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.13 and Fwd P/E is 9.95. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.96% and -4.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First American Financial Corporation (FAF) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First American Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.25 with sales reaching $1.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.00% in year-over-year returns.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at First American Financial Corporation (FAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OMAN MARK C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OMAN MARK C bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 23 at a price of $47.78 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38092.0 shares.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading 53.04% up over the past 12 months. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is 64.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.62% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.