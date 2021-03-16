Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is -8.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.35 and a high of $85.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRUB stock was last observed hovering at around $67.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.34% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -35.46% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.73, the stock is 2.95% and -5.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -5.07% off its SMA200. GRUB registered 78.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.48.

The stock witnessed a -4.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.19%, and is 11.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) has around 2841 employees, a market worth around $6.39B and $1.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.87. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.77% and -20.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grubhub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $522.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -729.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.90% in year-over-year returns.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Top Institutional Holders

405 institutions hold shares in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB), with 308.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 110.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.91M, and float is at 91.95M with Short Float at 12.61%. Institutions hold 109.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 16.54 million shares valued at $1.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 17.73% of the GRUB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.26 million shares valued at $613.64 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.81 million shares representing 8.38% and valued at over $580.18 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $354.8 million.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Insider Activity

A total of 164 insider transactions have happened at Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 80 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hall Samuel Pike, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Hall Samuel Pike sold 704 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $62.89 per share for a total of $44275.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5083.0 shares.

Grubhub Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that DeWitt Adam (President, CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $63.91 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54123.0 shares of the GRUB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, DeWitt Adam (President, CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $71.97 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 55,623 shares of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB).

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading 8.46% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.26% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.24.