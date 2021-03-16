Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) – The -1.0% Downside Potential Remains

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) is -4.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $3.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUPV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -206.06% lower than the price target low of $0.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is 3.62% and 4.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 8.02% at the moment leaves the stock -6.60% off its SMA200. SUPV registered 19.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9097 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9610.

The stock witnessed a 1.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.16%, and is 15.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 10.85% over the month.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $263.35M and $599.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.25 and Fwd P/E is 5.74. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.81% and -45.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (61.30%).

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is a “Sell”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 185.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), with 19.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.58% while institutional investors hold 5.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.34M, and float is at 65.64M with Short Float at 2.07%. Institutions hold 4.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.28 million shares valued at $0.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.35% of the SUPV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dz Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt Am Main with 0.27 million shares valued at $0.57 million to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. which holds 0.19 million shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $0.4 million, while Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.26 million.