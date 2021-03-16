Here are the top Institutional holders of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares

39 institutions hold shares in Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), with 1.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 29.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.23M, and float is at 112.77M with Short Float at 7.93%. Institutions hold 29.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.43 million shares valued at $4.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.34% of the AUMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 1.03 million shares valued at $0.78 million to account for 0.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.54 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $0.41 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $0.33 million.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) is -0.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $1.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.75, the stock is -4.28% and -4.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 5.46% at the moment leaves the stock 38.84% off its SMA200. AUMN registered 325.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8062 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6018.

The stock witnessed a -21.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.28%, and is 12.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has around 192 employees, a market worth around $121.70M and $5.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.83. Distance from 52-week low is 463.62% and -42.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.70%).

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Golden Minerals Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $4.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 357.00% year-over-year.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND sold 1,868,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $0.84 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Golden Minerals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND (10% Owner) sold a total of 195,551 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $0.83 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.87 million shares of the AUMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND (10% Owner) disposed off 231,839 shares at an average price of $0.42 for $97372.0. The insider now directly holds 1,706,435 shares of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN).

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 302.37% up over the past 12 months. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is 144.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.05% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.