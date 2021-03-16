Here are the top Institutional holders of Root Inc. (ROOT) shares

11 institutions hold shares in Root Inc. (ROOT), with 108.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.95% while institutional investors hold 69.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 254.38M, and float is at 32.17M with Short Float at 29.95%. Institutions hold 39.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 9.26 million shares valued at $145.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.52% of the ROOT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with 9.26 million shares valued at $145.46 million to account for 15.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Coatue Management, LLC which holds 4.55 million shares representing 7.62% and valued at over $71.45 million, while Valiant Capital Management, L.P. holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 2.92 million with a market value of $45.81 million.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is -27.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.91 and a high of $29.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROOT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.97% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -26.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.41, the stock is -24.52% and -36.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing 3.82% at the moment leaves the stock -37.22% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.17.

The stock witnessed a -45.14% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.62%, and is -7.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.16% over the week and 8.86% over the month.

Root Inc. (ROOT) has around 1007 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $346.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.58% and -61.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).

Root Inc. (ROOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Root Inc. (ROOT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Root Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $160.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.60% year-over-year.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Malka Meyer, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Malka Meyer bought 753,976 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $16.55 per share for a total of $12.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.75 million shares.