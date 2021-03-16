Here are the top Institutional holders of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) shares

72 institutions hold shares in Trevena Inc. (TRVN), with 2.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.58% while institutional investors hold 11.84% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 11.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.08 million shares valued at $15.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.39% of the TRVN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 3.81 million shares valued at $8.16 million to account for 2.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.63 million shares representing 1.63% and valued at over $5.63 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.70% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $2.43 million.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) is -1.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 57.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is -4.21% and -7.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -4.57% off its SMA200. TRVN registered 220.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3228 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4014.

The stock witnessed a -22.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.22%, and is 2.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.94% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $332.43M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 358.70% and -42.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.60%).

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trevena Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $1.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 327.20% year-over-year.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Trevena Inc. (TRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) that is trading 88.07% up over the past 12 months. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is 111.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.41% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 21.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.57.