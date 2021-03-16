Here are the top Institutional holders of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) shares

114 institutions hold shares in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), with institutional investors hold 3.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 746.77M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 3.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 7.09 million shares valued at $32.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.64% of the UGP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.15 million shares valued at $23.33 million to account for 0.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC which holds 3.57 million shares representing 0.32% and valued at over $16.17 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 2.49 million with a market value of $11.3 million.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is -23.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.97 and a high of $4.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $4.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.08% off the consensus price target high of $5.17 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.22% higher than the price target low of $4.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is -6.36% and -15.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -8.58% off its SMA200. UGP registered 5.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9232 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9087.

The stock witnessed a -21.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.12%, and is 11.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has around 15946 employees, a market worth around $3.73B and $14.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.38 and Fwd P/E is 12.06. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.63% and -27.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $4.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 24.47% up over the past 12 months. Braskem S.A. (BAK) is 47.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -73.65% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.86.