Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX)

298 institutions hold shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX), with 2.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 109.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.85M, and float is at 138.63M with Short Float at 12.26%. Institutions hold 107.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 24.73 million shares valued at $357.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.66% of the MDRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 17.55 million shares valued at $253.47 million to account for 12.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.97 million shares representing 11.41% and valued at over $230.65 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.81% of the shares totaling 10.94 million with a market value of $157.97 million.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is 9.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.56 and a high of $17.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -43.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.74, the stock is -0.62% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 40.76% off its SMA200. MDRX registered 158.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.94.

The stock witnessed a -8.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.78%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $1.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.70. Profit margin for the company is 46.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 245.18% and -12.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $368.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Black Paul, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Black Paul sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $15.72 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.68 million shares.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Khorey Lisa (Chief Client Delivery Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $16.75 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the MDRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Black Paul (CEO) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $14.03 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 1,641,179 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) that is trading 74.10% up over the past 12 months. Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) is 149.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.76% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 20.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.56.