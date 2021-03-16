Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)

2,208 institutions hold shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), with 210.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 77.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.70M, and float is at 238.26M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 77.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 41.48 million shares valued at $14.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.81% of the LMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.66 million shares valued at $7.69 billion to account for 7.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.56 million shares representing 5.91% and valued at over $5.88 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 16.19 million with a market value of $5.75 billion.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is -2.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $266.11 and a high of $417.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMT stock was last observed hovering at around $340.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.22% off its average median price target of $407.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.02% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.72% lower than the price target low of $334.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $346.41, the stock is 2.19% and 2.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -5.66% off its SMA200. LMT registered 5.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $337.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $360.87.

The stock witnessed a 2.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.53%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has around 114000 employees, a market worth around $96.90B and $65.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.14 and Fwd P/E is 12.35. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.18% and -17.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.10%).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.31 with sales reaching $16.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 34 times.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) that is trading 137.75% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.65% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.