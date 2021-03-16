Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI)

384 institutions hold shares in Navient Corporation (NAVI), with 4.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 100.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.00M, and float is at 181.26M with Short Float at 5.84%. Institutions hold 98.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 21.36 million shares valued at $209.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.62% of the NAVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.06 million shares valued at $196.96 million to account for 10.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 13.54 million shares representing 7.37% and valued at over $132.94 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 8.74 million with a market value of $85.8 million.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is 35.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $13.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAVI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -15.39% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.27, the stock is 5.26% and 11.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 40.04% off its SMA200. NAVI registered 53.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.21.

The stock witnessed a 7.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.94%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) has around 5560 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.15 and Fwd P/E is 4.17. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 226.04% and -3.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navient Corporation (NAVI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navient Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $281.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Navient Corporation (NAVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CABRAL ANNA ESCOBEDO, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CABRAL ANNA ESCOBEDO bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $8.81 per share for a total of $52860.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24226.0 shares.

Navient Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 31 that REMONDI JOHN F (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 31 and was made at $7.82 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.68 million shares of the NAVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, ARNOLD FREDERICK (Director) acquired 6,500 shares at an average price of $6.66 for $43287.0. The insider now directly holds 35,235 shares of Navient Corporation (NAVI).

Navient Corporation (NAVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SLM Corporation (SLM) that is trading 103.75% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.9% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.59.