Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI)

513 institutions hold shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI), with 56.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.18% while institutional investors hold 70.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 505.00M, and float is at 352.06M with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 62.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 21.72 million shares valued at $1.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.52% of the RCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 21.06 million shares valued at $981.19 million to account for 5.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 20.39 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $949.89 million, while Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 18.98 million with a market value of $884.36 million.

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is 6.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.20 and a high of $49.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCI stock was last observed hovering at around $47.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $54.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.91% off the consensus price target high of $58.08 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.74% lower than the price target low of $47.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.42, the stock is 9.45% and 6.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 13.66% off its SMA200. RCI registered 15.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.39.

The stock witnessed a 8.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.61%, and is 3.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) has around 23500 employees, a market worth around $24.83B and $11.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.67 and Fwd P/E is 11.68. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.48% and 0.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rogers Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $2.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is trading 79.95% up over the past 12 months. TELUS Corporation (TU) is 25.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.38% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.68.