Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)

458 institutions hold shares in Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), with institutional investors hold 96.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.87M, and float is at 50.69M with Short Float at 17.16%. Institutions hold 96.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Altimeter Capital Management, LP with over 9.49 million shares valued at $2.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.72% of the SNOW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC with 8.86 million shares valued at $2.49 billion to account for 17.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 6.48 million shares representing 12.78% and valued at over $1.82 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds 12.08% of the shares totaling 6.13 million with a market value of $1.72 billion.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) is -15.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $208.55 and a high of $429.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $230.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.76% off its average median price target of $290.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.78% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 4.5% higher than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $238.76, the stock is -8.38% and -14.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.41 million and changing 3.81% at the moment leaves the stock -14.12% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $273.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $278.01.

The stock witnessed a -20.07% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.04%, and is 11.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has around 2037 employees, a market worth around $69.89B and $592.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.49% and -44.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (65.90%).

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $212.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 84.80% year-over-year.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 142 insider transactions have happened at Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 108 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scarpelli Michael, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Scarpelli Michael sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $229.32 per share for a total of $3.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Snowflake Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Speiser Michael L (Director) sold a total of 650,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $219.00 per share for $142.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the SNOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L (10% Owner) acquired 17,911 shares at an average price of $234.24 for $4.2 million. The insider now directly holds 234,670 shares of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW).