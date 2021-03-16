Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE)

381 institutions hold shares in StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), with 58.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.28% while institutional investors hold 100.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.30M, and float is at 181.38M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 81.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 31.38 million shares valued at $2.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 17.56% of the STNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 29.19 million shares valued at $2.45 billion to account for 16.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 14.17 million shares representing 7.93% and valued at over $1.19 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.19% of the shares totaling 11.07 million with a market value of $928.71 million.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is -15.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.72 and a high of $95.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $71.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $496.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.13% off the consensus price target high of $596.18 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 74.6% higher than the price target low of $278.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.79, the stock is -15.21% and -13.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 16.58% off its SMA200. STNE registered 117.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.57.

The stock witnessed a -21.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.07%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 5938 employees, a market worth around $23.26B and $560.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 139.90 and Fwd P/E is 44.11. Distance from 52-week low is 299.49% and -25.58% from its 52-week high.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $208.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 78.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 54.10% in year-over-year returns.