Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) on Track to Reach $20.00 in a Year

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) is 10.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $25.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIMS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.83% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.88% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.14, the stock is -1.99% and -7.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 30.66% off its SMA200. HIMS registered 59.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.34.

The stock witnessed a -24.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.11%, and is 24.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.94% over the week and 11.31% over the month.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $132.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.70% and -36.46% from its 52-week high.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.49M, and float is at 64.39M with Short Float at 5.80%.