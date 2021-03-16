Is Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) a good stock to buy now?

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) is -39.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.75 and a high of $13.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DSS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.21% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.75, the stock is 1.54% and -16.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -36.54% off its SMA200. DSS registered -31.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8488 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.9380.

The stock witnessed a -10.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.75%, and is 20.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 10.04% over the month.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $89.29M and $18.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.36% and -72.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.80%).

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Document Security Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $6.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -230.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS), with 1.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.92% while institutional investors hold 4.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.58M, and float is at 4.52M with Short Float at 7.36%. Institutions hold 3.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jackson Wealth Management, LLC with over 60000.0 shares valued at $0.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.22% of the DSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 39431.0 shares valued at $0.25 million to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC which holds 14800.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $92352.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 12476.0 with a market value of $77850.0.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC bought 39,785 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $0.18 per share for a total of $7316.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62.46 million shares.

Document Security Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 23 that DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 30,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 23 and was made at $0.08 per share for $2.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62.42 million shares of the DSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC (10% Owner) acquired 11,000,000 shares at an average price of $0.08 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 32,417,593 shares of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS).

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) that is 38.67% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -91.8% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.