Is loanDepot Inc. (LDI) a good stock to buy now?

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) is 1.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.00 and a high of $39.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LDI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.18% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -11.9% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.38, the stock is 3.41% and 3.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 8.69% at the moment leaves the stock 3.33% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.64.

The stock witnessed a 1.73% In the last 1 month and is 16.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.85% over the week and 17.17% over the month.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) has around 8614 employees, a market worth around $7.05B and $4.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.61. Distance from 52-week low is 59.86% and -43.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for loanDepot Inc. (LDI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 131.20% this year.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.90M, and float is at 9.41M with Short Float at 7.15%.