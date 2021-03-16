Is Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) a good stock to buy now?

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) is -43.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.55 and a high of $99.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTRK stock was last observed hovering at around $33.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.29% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.84% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.83, the stock is -30.43% and -46.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 3.91% at the moment leaves the stock -35.53% off its SMA200. OTRK registered 229.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -52.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.45.

The stock witnessed a -59.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.82%, and is 37.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.91% over the week and 11.94% over the month.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has around 723 employees, a market worth around $646.79M and $82.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 307.37% and -65.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ontrak Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $25.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 108.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Top Institutional Holders

165 institutions hold shares in Ontrak Inc. (OTRK), with 10.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.43% while institutional investors hold 66.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.48M, and float is at 7.41M with Short Float at 36.35%. Institutions hold 28.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 1.02 million shares valued at $63.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.88% of the OTRK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 0.91 million shares valued at $55.95 million to account for 5.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.61 million shares representing 3.50% and valued at over $37.62 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $28.35 million.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.