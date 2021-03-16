ISUN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider iSun Inc. (ISUN) Now

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) is 120.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $32.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISUN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.27% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.27% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.14, the stock is -7.43% and -19.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -4.78% at the moment leaves the stock 64.07% off its SMA200. ISUN registered 311.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 319.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.95.

The stock witnessed a -32.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 119.37%, and is 10.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.94% over the week and 15.01% over the month.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $80.68M and $18.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 779.99% and -59.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

iSun Inc. (ISUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iSun Inc. (ISUN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iSun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.50% this year.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.30M, and float is at 2.54M with Short Float at 20.29%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Veracity Capital LLC with over 0.62 million shares valued at $3.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.71% of the ISUN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.82 million to account for 2.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 26926.0 shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 17942.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at iSun Inc. (ISUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times.