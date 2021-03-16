Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) is -14.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.45 and a high of $47.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAZR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.2% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.93% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.12, the stock is 2.01% and -6.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.05 million and changing 6.05% at the moment leaves the stock 61.96% off its SMA200. LAZR registered 174.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.49.

The stock witnessed a -18.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.78%, and is 33.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 9.96% over the month.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $9.03B and $17.32M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 208.15% and -39.08% from its 52-week high.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luminar Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $3.95M over the same period..

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR), with 99.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.57% while institutional investors hold 16.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 218.82M, and float is at 171.53M with Short Float at 4.22%. Institutions hold 11.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Canvas GP 1, L.L.C. with over 6.91 million shares valued at $234.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.16% of the LAZR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP with 1.5 million shares valued at $50.97 million to account for 0.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Zeal Asset Management Ltd which holds 0.87 million shares representing 0.40% and valued at over $29.65 million, while Hitchwood Capital Management LP holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $23.8 million.