MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares (MITC) makes 11.80% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: MITC) is 11.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.84 and a high of $10.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MITC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $335.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.67% off the consensus price target high of $335.99 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.67% higher than the price target low of $335.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.18, the stock is 11.80% and 11.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 11.80% at the moment leaves the stock 11.80% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.00.

Distance from 52-week low is 42.60% and 6.58% from its 52-week high.

MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares (MITC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares (MITC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

