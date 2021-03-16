Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) – The 98.42% Upside Potential Remains

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) is 31.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDGS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $158.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.42% off the consensus price target high of $158.61 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.42% higher than the price target low of $158.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.51, the stock is -6.73% and -8.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 21.70% off its SMA200. MDGS registered 120.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9056 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2224.

The stock witnessed a -25.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.06%, and is 17.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.62% over the week and 11.60% over the month.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $58.46M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 202.41% and -51.26% from its 52-week high.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medigus Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021..

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), with 9.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.82% while institutional investors hold 11.26% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 10.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warberg Asset Management, LLC with over 13000.0 shares valued at $24830.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.06% of the MDGS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 10919.0 shares valued at $20855.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.