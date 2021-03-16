Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Volatility At 4.44%, Should You Add A Position?

297 institutions hold shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 92.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.18M, and float is at 74.43M with Short Float at 5.61%. Institutions hold 90.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 14.77 million shares valued at $458.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.51% of the COOP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.68 million shares valued at $331.35 million to account for 11.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cooperman, Leon G. which holds 5.0 million shares representing 5.59% and valued at over $155.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $139.64 million.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) is 19.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $36.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COOP stock was last observed hovering at around $35.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.07% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -15.41% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.93, the stock is 14.42% and 20.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 3.77% at the moment leaves the stock 63.81% off its SMA200. COOP registered 357.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.53.

The stock witnessed a 23.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.47%, and is 11.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $2.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.97 and Fwd P/E is 7.14. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 756.84% and 1.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.24 with sales reaching $866.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 117.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times.