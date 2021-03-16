MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -22.40% Change This Year

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) is -22.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.07 and a high of $12.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPLN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 31.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.20, the stock is -12.50% and -17.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -32.75% off its SMA200. MPLN registered a loss of -43.07% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.50.

The stock witnessed a -22.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.10%, and is -16.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 31.31. Distance from 52-week low is 2.14% and -52.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MultiPlan Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $251.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 300.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN), with 49.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.51% while institutional investors hold 74.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 655.08M, and float is at 253.39M with Short Float at 8.37%. Institutions hold 68.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd with over 215.51 million shares valued at $1.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 32.29% of the MPLN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Public Investment Fund with 51.25 million shares valued at $409.49 million to account for 7.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. which holds 38.45 million shares representing 5.76% and valued at over $307.22 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.09% of the shares totaling 34.0 million with a market value of $271.64 million.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by H&F Corporate Investors VIII, , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that H&F Corporate Investors VIII, bought 1,597,324 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $8.34 per share for a total of $13.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.71 million shares.

MultiPlan Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that H&F Corporate Investors VIII, (10% Owner) bought a total of 114,721 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $7.54 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the MPLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, AUGUST GLENN R (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 3,351,265 shares of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN).