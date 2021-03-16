New Big Money Means Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

269 institutions hold shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.17% while institutional investors hold 104.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.56M, and float is at 61.11M with Short Float at 6.43%. Institutions hold 102.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.54 million shares valued at $194.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.29% of the ANF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.39 million shares valued at $130.02 million to account for 10.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.77 million shares representing 7.64% and valued at over $97.03 million, while Paradice Investment Management, LLC holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 2.79 million with a market value of $56.83 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is 77.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $34.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANF stock was last observed hovering at around $34.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.99% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.67% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -64.5% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.19, the stock is 26.37% and 41.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 5.82% at the moment leaves the stock 110.74% off its SMA200. ANF registered 220.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.26.

The stock witnessed a 41.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.62%, and is 11.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $3.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.44. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 388.06% and 5.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $668.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.50% in year-over-year returns.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scott Kristin A., the company’s President-Global Brands. SEC filings show that Scott Kristin A. sold 152,509 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $3.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that PERRIN CHARLES R (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $22.66 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41141.0 shares of the ANF stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 34.95% up over the past 12 months. Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is 154.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.07% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.23.