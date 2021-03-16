New Big Money Means Dollar General Corporation (DG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,534 institutions hold shares in Dollar General Corporation (DG), with 485.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 95.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.13M, and float is at 244.50M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 95.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.48 million shares valued at $4.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.36% of the DG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.18 million shares valued at $4.03 billion to account for 7.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.57 million shares representing 7.17% and valued at over $3.7 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 11.28 million with a market value of $2.37 billion.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is -7.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.00 and a high of $225.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $191.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.14% off its average median price target of $242.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.63% off the consensus price target high of $261.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -7.83% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $194.10, the stock is 1.48% and -2.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -3.84% off its SMA200. DG registered 33.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $194.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $206.73.

The stock witnessed a -2.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.72%, and is 6.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has around 143000 employees, a market worth around $46.99B and $32.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.23 and Fwd P/E is 19.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.28% and -13.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar General Corporation (DG) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar General Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.72 with sales reaching $8.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.00% in year-over-year returns.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLIOTT ANITA C, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that ELLIOTT ANITA C sold 8,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $209.80 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12498.0 shares.

Dollar General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Kindy Michael J (EVP, Global Supply Chain) sold a total of 13,895 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $203.77 per share for $2.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5145.0 shares of the DG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, SUNDERLAND STEVEN G (EVP, Store Operations) disposed off 10,236 shares at an average price of $200.03 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 7,854 shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG).

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading 12.21% up over the past 12 months. Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is 397.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.0% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.06.