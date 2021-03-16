New Big Money Means LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (DFNS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

35 institutions hold shares in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (DFNS), with institutional investors hold 62.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.25M, and float is at 12.94M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 62.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 1.11 million shares valued at $11.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.42% of the DFNS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 0.92 million shares valued at $9.33 million to account for 5.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westchester Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.86 million shares representing 5.00% and valued at over $8.73 million, while Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 0.76 million with a market value of $7.65 million.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DFNS) is 1.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.55 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DFNS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $10.23, the stock is -1.92% and -3.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 0.78% off its SMA200. DFNS registered a gain of 2.30% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.24.

The stock witnessed a -6.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.64%, and is 2.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1278.75. Distance from 52-week low is 19.65% and -10.26% from its 52-week high.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (DFNS) Analyst Forecasts

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 272.10% this year.