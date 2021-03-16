New Big Money Means Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

377 institutions hold shares in Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), with 2.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 73.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 202.52M, and float is at 187.60M with Short Float at 2.89%. Institutions hold 72.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 29.17 million shares valued at $929.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.07% of the NTNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.86 million shares valued at $569.1 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Generation Investment Management LLP which holds 17.23 million shares representing 8.90% and valued at over $548.98 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 10.51 million with a market value of $334.88 million.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is -12.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.31 and a high of $35.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTNX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.04% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 7.07% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.88, the stock is -7.97% and -11.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 5.87% off its SMA200. NTNX registered 90.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.14.

The stock witnessed a -20.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.06%, and is 8.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $5.77B and $1.31B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.51% and -21.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-393.40%).

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nutanix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $334.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pandey Dheeraj, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Pandey Dheeraj sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $26.50 per share for a total of $32.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Nutanix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Wall Tyler (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 14,889 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $31.73 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89398.0 shares of the NTNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Williams Duston (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 31,277 shares at an average price of $31.73 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 251,117 shares of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX).

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 40.12% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.17% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.52.