New Big Money Means Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

933 institutions hold shares in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), with 1.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 93.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.58M, and float is at 214.63M with Short Float at 2.72%. Institutions hold 93.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.15 million shares valued at $2.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the PXD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.86 million shares valued at $2.03 billion to account for 8.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.52 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 7.52 million with a market value of $856.14 million.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is 45.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.62 and a high of $166.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PXD stock was last observed hovering at around $165.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.35% off the consensus price target high of $238.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -11.25% lower than the price target low of $149.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $165.76, the stock is 11.02% and 22.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 54.69% off its SMA200. PXD registered 134.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $139.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $110.69.

The stock witnessed a 27.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.54%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has around 1853 employees, a market worth around $35.67B and $7.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.70. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 240.93% and -0.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is a “Buy”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.5 with sales reaching $1.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 88.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.00% in year-over-year returns.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by THOMPSON J KENNETH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that THOMPSON J KENNETH sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $165.76 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15669.0 shares.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Hall Jerome D JR (EVP, Operations) sold a total of 3,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $163.08 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53333.0 shares of the PXD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, CHEATWOOD CHRIS J (EVP, Advisor to the Management) disposed off 6,200 shares at an average price of $164.88 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 44,565 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD).

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include APA Corporation (APA) that is trading 166.79% up over the past 12 months. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is 113.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.99% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.14.