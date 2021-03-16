New Big Money Means Triterras Inc. (TRIT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

58 institutions hold shares in Triterras Inc. (TRIT), with 3.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.07% while institutional investors hold 79.59% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 30.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.05 million shares valued at $88.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.68% of the TRIT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 2.21 million shares valued at $24.38 million to account for 2.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ranger Investment Management, LP which holds 1.93 million shares representing 2.32% and valued at over $21.28 million, while Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc holds 1.99% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $18.22 million.

Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) is -27.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $15.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRIT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 33.67% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.96, the stock is 6.28% and -6.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 2.98% at the moment leaves the stock -22.79% off its SMA200. TRIT registered -20.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.29.

The stock witnessed a 3.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.77%, and is 17.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.39% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 185.12 and Fwd P/E is 22.11. Distance from 52-week low is 35.84% and -48.48% from its 52-week high.

Triterras Inc. (TRIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triterras Inc. (TRIT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triterras Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $17M over the same period..