New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) is 0.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $25.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NPA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $13.60, the stock is -10.73% and -10.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 18.67% off its SMA200. NPA registered 37.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.14.

The stock witnessed a -34.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.02%, and is 15.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.16% over the week and 12.52% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13600.00. Distance from 52-week low is 43.16% and -46.39% from its 52-week high.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.80% this year.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA), with institutional investors hold 85.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 22.70M with Short Float at 4.94%. Institutions hold 85.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS O’Connor LLC with over 2.28 million shares valued at $30.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the NPA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Magnetar Financial LLC with 1.51 million shares valued at $20.57 million to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EJF Capital LLC which holds 1.27 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $17.3 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $13.58 million.