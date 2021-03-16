NM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Now

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) is 323.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.16% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -90.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -90.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.53, the stock is 37.16% and 86.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 29.31% at the moment leaves the stock 242.97% off its SMA200. NM registered 276.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 444.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.12.

The stock witnessed a 48.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 265.13%, and is 43.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.94% over the week and 13.58% over the month.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) has around 401 employees, a market worth around $153.72M and $452.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 631.84% and 12.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $146M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM), with 480.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.16% while institutional investors hold 8.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.13M, and float is at 12.18M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 8.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.91 million shares valued at $2.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.74% of the NM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 0.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.1 million shares representing 0.66% and valued at over $0.23 million, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.65% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $0.23 million.