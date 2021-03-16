Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.87% Upside

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) is -18.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.86 and a high of $31.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOOF stock was last observed hovering at around $22.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.87% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.68% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.91, the stock is 8.83% and -1.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 5.28% at the moment leaves the stock -1.58% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.29.

The stock witnessed a -7.15% In the last 1 month and is 15.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 40.12. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.87% and -23.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.91M, and float is at 47.23M with Short Float at 31.65%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund with over 1.02 million shares valued at $26.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.47% of the WOOF Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund with 0.44 million shares valued at $11.58 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $3.04 million, while Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 53000.0 with a market value of $1.38 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zavada John, the company’s Chief Inf. & Admin. Officer. SEC filings show that Zavada John bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $27000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43167.0 shares.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Hassan Tariq (Chief Marketing Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $18.00 per share for $9000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500.0 shares of the WOOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Eskenazi Ilene (CLO & Corporate Secretary) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $72000.0. The insider now directly holds 31,778 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF).