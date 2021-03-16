Positives for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) as stock gains in recent trading

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) is -1.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.14 and a high of $95.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEP stock was last observed hovering at around $81.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.54% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 0.87% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.28, the stock is 5.02% and 3.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -1.10% off its SMA200. AEP registered -4.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.05.

The stock witnessed a 4.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.24%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has around 16787 employees, a market worth around $40.34B and $14.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.00 and Fwd P/E is 16.44. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.32% and -14.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Electric Power Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $3.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Top Institutional Holders

1,435 institutions hold shares in American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), with 54.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 76.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 496.44M, and float is at 496.32M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 76.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.19 million shares valued at $3.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.91% of the AEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 35.09 million shares valued at $2.92 billion to account for 7.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 27.5 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $2.29 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 24.27 million with a market value of $2.02 billion.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Akins Nicholas K, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Akins Nicholas K sold 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $75.42 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

American Electric Power Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Feinberg David Matthew (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 11,951 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $75.42 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13325.0 shares of the AEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Beasley J Barnie (Director) disposed off 2,048 shares at an average price of $76.71 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -5.64% down over the past 12 months. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is 19.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.1% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.