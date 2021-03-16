Positives for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) as stock gains in recent trading

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is -9.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $8.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.14% off the consensus price target high of $10.57 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.13% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.49, the stock is 1.63% and -3.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock 12.32% off its SMA200. FSM registered 316.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.21.

The stock witnessed a 0.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.29%, and is 14.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 62.42 and Fwd P/E is 22.70. Distance from 52-week low is 409.52% and -23.96% from its 52-week high.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.50% year-over-year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Top Institutional Holders

186 institutions hold shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 40.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 184.20M, and float is at 182.33M with Short Float at 5.21%. Institutions hold 40.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.22 million shares valued at $174.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.52% of the FSM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited with 3.83 million shares valued at $31.56 million to account for 2.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 3.72 million shares representing 2.02% and valued at over $30.63 million, while Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC holds 1.67% of the shares totaling 3.08 million with a market value of $25.42 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) that is 180.28% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.58% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.