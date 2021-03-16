Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is 29.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $5.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPDN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.69% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.69% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is 7.87% and 22.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 9.48% at the moment leaves the stock 98.94% off its SMA200. IPDN registered 77.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 264.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8903 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7395.

The stock witnessed a 9.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.22%, and is 37.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.69% over the week and 16.54% over the month.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $42.48M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 340.73% and -39.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.40%).

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.20% this year.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN), with 7.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.23% while institutional investors hold 1.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.49M, and float is at 5.74M with Short Float at 2.91%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48176.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the IPDN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 13909.0 shares valued at $36024.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 8550.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $22144.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 3007.0 with a market value of $7788.0.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DHI Group Inc. (DHX) that is trading 45.76% up over the past 12 months. TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is 94.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -92.79% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.